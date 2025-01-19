Hot-headed Medvedev hit with huge Australian Open fines

Daniil Medvedev has been fined $122,500 for his ill-tempered two-match Australian Open campaign. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Russian firebrand Daniil Medvedev has been fined more than $100,000 for destroying an on-court camera and other equipment during his ill-fated, racquet-smashing Australian Open campaign.

The three-time Melbourne Park runner-up was hit with a series of fines incurred during the first and second rounds.

Medvedev was slugged with a $US10,000 fine ($A16,000) for demolishing a tiny camera hanging in the net by repeatedly smacking it with his racquet during a surprisingly difficult, five-set, first-round win over Thailand’s world No.418 Kasidit Samrej.

The 2021 US Open champion was also penalised a point during his second-round loss to 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien for showing similar signs of frustration.

He was fined $US66,000 ($A106,500) for second-round code violations.

After being broken to trail 4-3 in the second set, when Tien delivered a lob that landed at the baseline, Medvedev threw his racquet toward the sideline, skidding it across the court until it reached an advertising panel near his bench.

At other moments of anger, Medvedev hit a ball against the back wall, toppled a camera behind a baseline and punched his racket bag.

He also voiced displeasure about being called for two consecutive foot-faults, resulting in a double-fault, during the second-set tiebreaker.

The four-hour, 49-minute second-round match ended soon before 3am on Friday.

His fines totalled $US76,000 ($A122,500).

Runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2021, to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and to Jannik Sinner last year, Medvedev was seeded fifth this campaign.

But the former world No.1 never came close to finding his best form, in his first tournament of the season after his wife recently gave birth to their second child.