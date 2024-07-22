Exciting times for Wu

Team Fiji Table Tennis rep Vicky Wu

Team Fiji Table Tennis rep Vicky Wu isn’t worried about creating history at the Paris Olympic Games for Team Fiji.

However, he’s still trying to soak in the Olympic atmosphere in his first few days in Paris.

Wu is the first Fiji men’s table tennis player to feature at an Olympic Games.

After 11 years of playing table tennis, he finally makes it to the Olympics.

Wu who won bronze at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and 2019 Pacific Games is thankful to make it despite the challenges.

The former Yat Sen Secondary School student trains and studies at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

He says this is a whole new level.

‘It really feels exciting because every best player on planet earth is here at this competition and like it’s a different experience and everyone is really good’.

Wu will be in action on Sunday in the men’s preliminary round.