Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round, Zverev also advances

[Source: Reuters]

World number one Novak Djokovic made an emphatic start at the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1 6-2 win over Russia’s Roman Safiullin to ease into the third round in a rain-delayed day three this morning.

Djokovic, who pulled out of the recent Miami Open as he tries to balance his schedule, looked fresh as he broke Safiullin’s serve three times in the opening set and a further two breaks in the second was enough to seal the win.

“I think even the games that I lost I had break points in those games. It is a really great first match at the start of the clay season,” he said.

On Sunday, Djokovic overtook Roger Federer as the oldest number one ranked singles player in ATP rankings history, at 36 years and 321 days.

“I met (Rohan) Bopanna yesterday, who is the oldest doubles number one in history.

Article continues after advertisement

He said we had a combined age of 80, but he does contribute to the 80 more than I do,” Djokovic joked.

The Serb, champion in 2013 and 2015, will meet Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him in the third round last year, after the Italian defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-3 7-5 later on Tuesday.

“Last year as well, I started off well at this tournament and the second match I lost, so I hope to maintain this rhythm,” Djokovic added.

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev made light work of his second round match, defeating Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-4. The Austrian finally managed to break serve when 5-2 down in the second set, but Zverev finished off the job with ease.

Zverev awaits the winner of the match between Tomas Etcheverry and 12th-seeded twice champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.