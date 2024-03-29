Dimitrov dominates Miami, makes me feel like a teen: Alcaraz

Grigor Dmitrov (left) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz [Source: Reuters]

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he felt like a frustrated 13-year-old searching for answers after his crushing defeat by Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, 20, arrived in Miami in top form after winning the Indian Wells trophy, but his hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 were dashed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

It was the Spaniard’s second consecutive defeat by the 32-year-old Dimitrov following last year’s three-sets loss in the Shanghai Masters.

Twice Grand Slam champion Alcaraz said that he was already looking ahead to his next meeting with Dimitrov and planned to switch his game to extend his 3-2 win-loss record over him.

Dimitrov, ranked world number 12, will play his fourth semi-final of the season when he takes on Alexander Zverev and will enter the top 10 if he wins.