Battling Sabalenka into Australian Open fourth round, Alcaraz sparkles

[Source: Reuters]

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame a wobbly display to reach the Australian Open fourth round while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were at their dazzling best on a warm but windy Friday at Melbourne Park.

Third seed Coco Gauff swept through in straight sets in the evening, but it was the end of the road for twice champion Naomi Osaka after an abdominal strain forced her to withdraw from her match against Belinda Bencic.

Djokovic was in vintage form for his late match against Tomas Machac, the 37-year-old ramping up his serve to crush the Czech 6-1 6-4 6-4 and remain on course for his 25th Grand Slam title and 11th in Melbourne.

Article continues after advertisement

“Best match of the tournament for me. I didn’t have too many drops in the concentration and the level of tennis,” he said.

“I think I prepared myself very well and played a terrific match.”

Djokovic is likely to have to beat Alcaraz in the last eight and the French Open and Wimbledon champion continued to carve his way through the draw despite dropping his first set of the tournament in his 6-2 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 win over Nuno Borges.

“I’m just really happy with my level,” the 21-year-old said. “Could be better. I made a lot of mistakes that I shouldn’t have … but in general, I’m just happy and have things to improve in approaching the next match.”

Second seed Alexander Zverev continued to fly under the radar in search of his first major title, as the German eased past Briton Jacob Fearnley 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Blazing sunshine and intermittent gusts of wind caused problems for some players early in the day but they might look back on the cooler conditions with fondness as the temperatures soar over the next few days.