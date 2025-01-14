Australian No.1 Kim Birrell bows out at Melbourne Park

Kim Birrell came up well short in a heavy first-round loss to Eva Lys at Melbourne Park. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

What initially looked like a very lucky break for Kim Birrell quickly turned sour as the Australian No.1 was sent packing 6-2 6-2 by free-swinging German Eva Lys in the opening round of her home major.

Bolstered by a successful run through qualifying, the in-form Birrell had been drawn to play No.13 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the opening round of the Australian Open.

But the Russian withdrew shortly before she was due to take the court on Tuesday, citing illness, handing a reprieve to the unheralded Lys, a qualifying lucky loser who had won only one of her previous six grand slam matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Defying that poor record at the majors, the 23-year-old Lys grabbed her unexpected opportunity with aplomb, quickly silencing the pro-Australian crowd at Kia Arena.

Swinging hard from both wings, the German completely dominated the winners’ count 20-4.

In contrast, an out-of-sorts Birrell was only able to hold her serve once in a match that lasted just one hour and 10 minutes.

In eight previous appearances at the grand slams, Birrell, 26, had only recorded three victories – all of them coming at Melbourne Park.

Teenaged star Emerson Jones was also handed a brutal reality check on her grand slam debut, going down 6-1 6-1 to No.6 seed Elena Rybakina.

The 2022 Wimbledon champ showed no mercy to the 16-year-old Australian wildcard, closing the match out in 53 minutes.