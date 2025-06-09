Alcaraz eases into US Open second round as Venus makes emotional exit

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action. [Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets mauling of big-serving American Reilly Opelka on Monday, while veteran Venus Williams made an emotional exit at the hands of 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

Alcaraz, sporting a new buzz cut that has sparked plenty of chatter on social media, dismantled Opelka 6-4 7-5 6-4 under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a second-round encounter with Italian Mattia Bellucci.

Williams, back at Flushing Meadows at the age of 45 after a year’s hiatus, fought bravely against Muchova, forcing a deciding set before bowing out 6-3 2-6 6-1.

Talented teen Mirra Andreeva crushed Alycia Parks 6-0 6-1 with a near-flawless performance on Louis Armstrong Stadium but an error-strewn showing from Madison Keys saw the Australian Open champion upset 6-7(10) 7-6(3) 7-5 by Renata Zarazua in the first match on Arthur Ashe.

At number six, Keys is the highest seed to fall so far.

Zarazua, the only Mexican player in the main draw, saved seven break points across the match for her first win over a top-10 player in a gruelling, three-hour and 10-minute affair.

She will hope to recreate the magic in the second round against Frenchwoman Diane Parry, who had no problems eliminating twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-1 6-0 in her final professional match.

