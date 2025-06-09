Teba sees red card as Bravehearts suffer loss

Iowane Teba

Fiji 7s playmaker Iowane Teba, representing the Bengaluru Bravehearts in the Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India, was shown a red card just two minutes into their match against Hyderabad Heroes.

Bengaluru Bravehearts subsequently suffered a heavy 43-7 defeat to the DJ Forbes-coached Hyderabad side.

The momentum of the match had barely begun when Teba was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Hyderabad’s Sumit Roy, where he flipped Roy, causing his neck to twist as he tumbled.

Thankfully, Roy did not sustain any serious injuries, but the match quickly went downhill for the six-man Bengaluru Bravehearts.

Fiji’s Joji Nasova, playing for Hyderabad Heroes, opened the scoring immediately after Teba’s departure.

Tries continued to flow for Hyderabad, with Terio Tamani also bringing his Fijian flair to assist the side.

Nasova, the man from Ba, sealed the win for his team by scoring his second try, which was also his side’s final try of the match.

Coach DJ Forbes was pleased with his team’s performance and praised the players for their hard work.

“It was exciting to get our first win yesterday, and I’ll be happy to do the job again today.”

In another fixture, Filipe Sauturaga and Joseva Talacolo’s Chennai Bulls beat Delhi Reds 21-7.

Bengaluru Bravehearts and Hyderabad Heroes will be on break tomorrow while, Chennai Bulls take on Kalinga Black Tigers at 2am.

