Team Fiji to Olympics presents i-tatau

Team Fiji to the Paris Olympics have presented their i-tatau to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House today.

The I-tatau was presented by Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki.

In accepting their itatau, Ratu Wiliame acknowledged the management and team for their commitment and sacrifices throughout the preparations.

He says, on behalf of his wife and all the people of Fiji they wish them well competing at the Olympics in Paris France next month.



He reminds the athletes to enjoy themselves, listen to their coaches and always remember that they represent Fiji and their families.



Team Fiji will be represented in the sport of Rugby 7s Men’s and Women’s, Sailing Men’s and Women’s, Taekwondo, Swimming, Athletics and Judo.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from 26 July- 11 August.



