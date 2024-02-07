Team Fiji monitors prospective athletes for Paris

Taniela Rainibogi [File Photo]

The next few months will be of utmost importance to athletes looking to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki says he is closely monitoring the progress of athletes from seven local sporting bodies who are competing in their respective qualifying tournaments around the globe to earn a ticket to Paris.

Sorovaki says he is currently eyeing the progress of local weightlifter Taniela Rainabogi, who will compete in the Oceania Championship in New Zealand this month.

“For example Taniela Rainabogi is competing in Auckland in the 100kg division, trying to qualify, with our swimmers going to Qatar and our women’s Under-23 football have gone to Samoa. So there are qualifications happening in different parts of the world and in different times and it’s just an update from respective sports on how they are coming along.”

Sorovaki says athletes from judo are currently competing in qualifying events while those from boxing, archery and table tennis will be fighting for qualification spots over the next three months.

The Paris Olympics will be held on July 26th to August 11th.