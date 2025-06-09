Tamanivalu scores winning try in Toshiba’s 26-22 win over Shizuoka

Setareki Tamanivalu [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians centre Setareki Tamanivalu delivered when it mattered most, emerging as the hero for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in a dramatic 26–22 victory over Shizuoka BlueRevs last night in the Japan Rugby League One competition.

The Brave Lupus appeared in control early, building momentum and taking a 19–12 lead into halftime after dominating possession and territory.

But the BlueRevs refused to fade, mounting a spirited second-half comeback that turned the match on its head.

A converted try followed by a penalty goal saw Shizuoka surge ahead 22–19, silencing the Brave Lupus supporters and putting pressure squarely on the Tokyo side.

With the game slipping away and the clock ticking down, Tamanivalu stepped up.

In the 64th minute, the powerful centre sliced through the defence to score a crucial converted try.

The late strike proved decisive, sealing a hard-fought 26–22 win and sparking celebrations among the Toshiba players and fans alike.

Tamanivalu’s match-winning effort not only underscored his value in the midfield but also secured Brave Lupus their second consecutive victory of the 2025–2026 season, keeping their early campaign firmly on track.

