Tafaga starts season on a high

Raymond Rusivakula racing in Open Men 12km race. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Outrigger Canoe Regatta which started on the weekend at the USP Lower Campus foreshore, in Suva, saw the Tafaga club getting valuable points.

Raymond Rusivakula of Tafaga was the toast of the regatta after claiming victory in the open men’s 12-kilometer race.

He completed the race in 1 hour 18 minutes 39 seconds.

Pacific Games gold medalist, Elenoa Vateitei of the Takia club retained her number spot, winning in a time of 1 hour 23 minutes 45 seconds.

Myriam Acraman also of Tafaga won gold in the girls under 16 grade, while Veikoso Tupou was crowned the winner in the boys division.

As defending overall champions, accumulating as many points in each category helps the club’s campaign this year.

According to Tafaga head coach, Abraham Fong, the wins were a good start to the season and demonstrate that the club’s junior development program is yielding positive results.

He highlighted that several under-19 club members are racing well and aiming to secure a place in the final 11-member squad to represent Fiji at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau this July.