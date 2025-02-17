Suva Volleyball ready for Vulaca Championship

[ FilePhoto ]

With just a few days away before the Vulaca Championship kick starts this weekend, preparations have been coming along well for the Suva Volleyball sides.

Suva Volleyball Club competitions coordinator Jone Baleilomaloma says their players has been looking in shape while competing in their competitions.

Baleilomaloma has been keeping a close eye on their players during the competition, and is pleased with how they have been performing.

“It’s exciting to see them as they tend to develop, and we’ve seen players grow throughout the training session they’ve come through and to showcase their talent at the games.”

He adds that training has been up to par over the past few weeks, and believes they will do well at the championship.

The Vulaca Championship will be held on Friday and Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.