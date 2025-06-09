Suva sets sights on Vanua Challenge

After claiming top honors at the Vulaca Championship last week, the Suva Volleyball Association has now shifted its focus to the upcoming Vanua Challenge next month.

Suva Blues emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s divisions, successfully defending their titles.

Suva vice president Semaima Lagilagi said both teams will be given a one-week recovery break to allow players time to rest and recuperate before structured training resumes.

Article continues after advertisement

Lagilagi added that discipline and respect remain core values consistently emphasized to all athletes, both on and off the court.

She noted that these principles help shape not only performance, but also character, accountability and positive representation of Suva Volleyball at all times.

“Discipline and respect are non-negotiable for us and our athletes are expected to uphold these values both on and off the court.”

The Vanua Challenge will be held on March 6 and 7.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.