Suva Darts end year on a high

[Source: Suva Darts Association]

The Suva Darts Association held their awards night, marking a memorable occasion for the organization last night.

With over 100 active players in the central division, the association has been dedicated to reviving and maintaining the sport’s popularity.

President Edward Roxburgh expressed gratitude to the players for their commitment and unwavering support, stating that the awards night serves as a token of appreciation.

He acknowledges the challenges but is happy to have dart players who are passionate about the sport

“The first challenge is we’re a minority sport, so finding sponsors is an issue. However, we have good friends in Silver, the Defense Club and the Royal Silver Yacht Club. They help us by providing venues for our competitions.”

Roxburgh’s aim is to introduce the sport to many individuals and places particularly in the northern and western divisions.

He adds that dart is the best sport to relieve stress and just to enjoy yourself.