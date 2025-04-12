Young halfback eager for Highlanders clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

After what felt like an eternity sidelined, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala is excited to return to the field for round nine of the Super Rugby Pacific against the Highlanders tonight.

Making the matchday squad for the first time since Round 8 against the Brumbies in 2023, he’s eager to unleash his pent-up energy, fueled by the anticipation of coach Glen Jackson, who is equally keen to see him back in action.

Baselala says, to be given the chance to run out again for the team is something the Kadavu lad is grateful for.

Article continues after advertisement

“First i’m excited that I’m finally getting a chance to play and yeah I just want to thank the coach for trusting me and giving me this opportunity to express myself on the field and yeah I just can’t wait to get on the field with the boys and contribute to the win on Saturday.”

He adds the squad is going in with one goal only and that’s to win.

The 19-year-old was handed a full-time Drua contract in 2023 after impressive outings for Suva Grammar and Fiji’s Under 18 and U20 sides.

Now fully recovered, Baselala is eager to make the most of this opportunity and prove himself among the Drua’s top halfbacks.

They will meet the Highlanders at 7.05 tonight in Dunedin, New Zealand.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.