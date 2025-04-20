Waqa delivers, Drua believes

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

After five straight losses, the Fijian Drua finally tasted victory again, and Etonia Waqa was right at the heart of it.

The powerhouse lock was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the 28-14 win over the Waratahs in Lautoka.

For Waqa, it was not just about the result, but the resilience and belief that had been building behind the scenes.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to win, five weeks of back-to-back losses, and we did everything we could to finally win. I’m grateful for the fans that kept turning up for us and credit to the boys for working hard and not giving up.”

The match also saw a big improvement in the Drua’s conversion rate inside the opposition 22, something the team had been working on week in, week out.

He admitted the wet conditions made ball-handling tricky but says it’s something they’ll address before next weekend.

Most importantly, he shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to those be-hind the scenes.

“I just want to thank my family at home, my mom, for always coming all the way from Waila every game day to support me. Also the boys, for always showing up to trainings and never giving up. And to all the fans, thank you for the love.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua now shift their focus to their 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby matchup against the Moana Pasifika.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm next Saturday and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

