Spider-Man Waqa swings back strong

They’re calling him “Spider-Man” — and for good reason.

Fijian Drua flanker Etonia Waqa made a powerful return to Super Rugby Pacific, impressing fans and teammates with his explosive runs and sticky defence after a nine-month injury layoff.

The loose forward played the full 80 minutes in the game against the Waratahs, a significant step in regaining top form.

“The boys are calling him Spider-Man as nothing seems to stick to him — he’s getting through everything. Some of those runs were outstanding. We all know what he’s capable of, it was just about building his confidence after that serious injury.”

Jackson added that Waqa’s performance reminded everyone of his 2023 form and showed the value of managing his return with care.

“It’s good he got through 80 minutes — that’s something we’ve been pushing for. He’s only going to get better and better.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Moana Pasifika in round 11 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

