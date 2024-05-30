Plenty of emotion this week: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have not made any drastic changes to their preparations for the clash against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says it will be an emotionally charged match for the players in their final game of the regular season, with all riding on them to win to reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Byrne says the Melbourne Rebels are a quality side so this should make it an entertaining match-up for the home fans.

“It’s a game to stay alive in the competition. We don’t need any more external motivation for that. There is plenty of internally motivating factors this week and I think the bounce back will be well seen.”

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.