Pacific clash reloaded

The Fijian Drua are preparing to take their flair across the Pacific for a fiery face-off with Moana Pasifika in Auckland this weekend.

The match at North Harbour Stadium will be the latest chapter in a rivalry that always delivers big hits, fast-paced rugby, and fierce pride between two Pacific Island teams.

The Drua are fresh off a confidence-boosting 28–14 win over the Waratahs and will be looking to carry that momentum into enemy territory.

But Moana Pasifika, coming off a loss to the Brumbies, will be equally hungry to bounce back and make their home ground count.

After facing the Drua, Moana will travel to Dunedin to play the Highlanders, enjoy a bye, then close out their season with matches against the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes.

But this week, all eyes are on the battle of the Pacific.

The matchup between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika in round 11 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season will kick off at 4.35pm this Saturday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

