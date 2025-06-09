Nasilasila extends Drua stay through 2026

Isoa Nasilasila [Photo: Supplied]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Club through the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 25-year-old was recently named the Drua’s 2025 Player of the Year, recognised for his consistency, professionalism, and leadership both on and off the field.

He is one of only two players to have reached 50 appearances for the Club since its debut in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement



Isoa Nasilasila [Photo: Supplied]

“I’m very excited to extend another year with the Drua. I started my journey with them and with the team and management that are there heading into 2026, it looks very promising and can’t wait to see what will unfold.”

A fan favourite, Nasilasila has missed just eight matches in three Super Rugby seasons and continues to set the standard in the Drua forward pack.

Drua General Manager of Rugby Baden Stephenson praised the lock’s contribution.

“He sets high standards, consistent behaviours, works hard and cares deeply about the Club. Isoa’s durability and professionalism are trademarks that he takes very seriously.”

Originally from Viseisei, Vuda, Nasilasila’s re-signing is another strong step in the Drua’s long-term planning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.