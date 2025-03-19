Muntz returns as Drua shake up lineup for must-win clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua have welcomed back flyhalf Caleb Muntz for their crucial Round 6 clash against the Western Force, with Taniela Rakuro earning his first start of the season on the wing.

Head Coach Glen Jackson has also handed first starts to props Meli Tuni and Livai Natave as the team searches for their first away win in two seasons.

Muntz, returning after missing two games, will direct play at flyhalf alongside Simione Kuruvoli at halfback.

Rakuro slots in on the left wing, while Ponipate Loganimasi shifts to the right.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Iosefo Masi form the midfield pairing, and Ilaisa Droasese returns at fullback.

In the forwards, Natave starts at loosehead prop, Tuni at tighthead, and captain Tevita Ikanivere remains at hooker.

The second row sees Mesake Vocevoce partner Isoa Nasilasila, while Etonia Waqa and Elia Canakaivata take the flanker roles.

Meli Derenalagi starts at number 8 to complete the loose forward trio.

For impact off the bench, Mesulame Dolokoto covers hooker, Haereiti Hetet, and Mesake Doge back up the props, and Vilive Miramira provides lock support.

Kitione Salawa covers the loose forwards, while Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, and Vuate Karawalevu complete the matchday squad.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces the Western Force this Sunday at 6.05 pm in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

