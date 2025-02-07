Lomani sets bold ambitions for Drua

The Fijian Drua are not just aiming for improvement – they want to win it all.

After a quarterfinal exit last season, Co-captain Frank Lomani believes the team is building towards something bigger.

With the 2025 Super Rugby season kicking off next weekend against the Brumbies, the Drua are focused on laying the groundwork for long-term success.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the build-up that we’re making right now, if it’s not this year, it’s not next year. One day. Because like they say, Rome was never built in a day, so we’re just building up. Because one day, it might not be in this group, one day we will win Super Rugby.”

While their ultimate goal remains to lift the trophy, Lomani acknowledges that success takes time.

He sees this season as another step in the right direction, with the team committed to continuous growth.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday with the match kicking off at 3.35 pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.