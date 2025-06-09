Jackson back Vocevoce switch ahead of Pacific clash

[Source: File]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says moving Mesake Vocevoce to blindside flanker is a tactical decision driven by form, fitness, and the physical challenge posed by Moana Pasifika.

Vocevoce, traditionally a lock, has been named at number six for this weekend’s “Battle of the Pacific,” adding extra size and mobility to the Drua’s back row.

Jackson revealed the forward’s athletic output has stood out during preseason preparations.

“He ran 36 kilometres per hour, which is faster than Poni. He’s fit. He’s the fittest forward on our team.”

Jackson said Vocevoce’s lock attributes give the Drua added strength against what he described as a powerful Moana Pasifika pack.

“Moana has got a very big pack, so it just gives us a bit more size.”

The head coach admitted selection in the loose forwards was one of the toughest calls of the week, with several players performing strongly in pre-season.

Joseva Tamani has impressed at blindside, while Eto Waqa was considered but remains in recovery after minor surgery. Jackson confirmed Waqa featured for around 30 minutes in the Skipper match and will benefit from another week of full training.

Meanwhile, competition remains intense across the back row, with Kitione Salawa, Motikai Murray, and Isoa Tuwai all pushing for minutes.

Jackson said that internal competition is exactly what the Drua need heading into the new season.

The Drua open their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kickoff scheduled for 3:35pm.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

