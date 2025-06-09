No transfer for Bula FC players next month

[Source:Bula FC/Facebook]

The local Bula FC players will strengthen their district teams at the upcoming BiC Fiji FACT as they’re not eligible to make a move in the mid-season transfer window next month.

The Fiji Football Association Council approved on January 11 that local Bula FC players will have to return to their district teams following the OFC Pro League.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says after the 30-day stand-down period, players who were part of the Pro League campaign will be eligible to play amateur football on the 18th of June, just 24 hours away from day one of the Fiji FACT in Labasa.

‘That is a day before Fiji FACT, so they can be re-registered in the COMET for their own district so for example the five Rewa players can only play for Rewa and they can move to any other district.

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Meanwhile, this weekend’s Extra Premier League kicks off on Friday with Nadi hosting Suva at 7pm.

Labasa play Rewa at 1:15pm on Saturday at Subrail Park and Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Complex at 3pm.

Two games will be played on Sunday, starting at 11am with Lautoka hosting Tailevu Naitasiri while Ba takes on Nasinu at Govind Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the Labasa/Rewa live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.