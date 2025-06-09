Evans’ last word on Drua journey

[file photo]

Outgoing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans has delivered a heartfelt farewell to the Drua organisation, its players and Fijian rugby fans, reflecting on the team’s journey and the broader growth of rugby in Fiji.

Under Evans’ leadership, the Drua have become a professional platform for Fijian talent, competing against some of the strongest teams in the world.

The franchise has shown that Fijian rugby can thrive on the global stage, providing players with experience without leaving home.

But Evans knows that building a world-class team is a marathon, not a sprint.

“The message, not just for the players, but for the whole organisation and for the country, is… we’re nowhere near where we could get to, or I think we will get to. But we’re in a very tough competition, and it will take two things. It’ll take a bit of time, because, you know, we want to win it eventually. We want to win the thing.”

The Drua, Fiji’s professional Super Rugby team, have become a key piece in the national rugby puzzle.

They provide Fijian players with a platform to compete against the world’s best without leaving home, building experience and cohesion that feeds directly into the national teams.

But Evans stressed that success is about more than just the Drua.

It depends on the wider rugby infrastructure, including school programs, training facilities and player welfare systems.

Evans also praised the progress of Fiji’s national teams.

The men’s 15s team has consistently held a top-10 world ranking, while the women’s 15s have surged from 23rd to 13th in just a year.

Evans says he sees real potential for Fiji to break into the top tier consistently—if investments continue in youth development and resources.

“Look, I’m pretty optimistic about it. I think we’ve come a long, long way. I think the Drua have helped a lot with that and will continue to help a lot with that. And I don’t think we’ve stopped improving yet.”

For Evans, the message is clear Fijian rugby is on the rise, but the climb to the top requires patience, planning and unity across the game.

He says the Drua are just one part of a bigger vision that could see Fiji competing consistently with the rugby giants of the world.

Evans spent his last week with the Drua before he was farewelled by the management, staff and players in Nadi on Thursday evening.

Former Wallabies flanker Jeff Miller will take over the role.

Meanwhile, the Drua will meet Moana Pasifika in their first match of next season on the 14th of February at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

