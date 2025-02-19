Drua women name side for preseason clash

Vitalina Naikore. [Credit: Fijian Drua]

The Fijian Drua Women’s team is set to showcase its depth and rising talent in a crucial pre-season trial against the Brumbies Women this Saturday in Canberra.

With a 26-member squad named for the match, the spotlight will be on the development players stepping up to stake their claim ahead of the Super W season.

Among the fresh faces are Salaseini Railumu, Litiana Vueti, Isabella Koi, Alfreda Fisher, Josivini Naihamu, Alowesi Nakoci, and Imeri Nai, all eager to prove themselves at the elite level.

Having come through the Drua’s development pathway, this trial presents a golden opportunity for them to break into the main squad.

Leading the charge in the front row are loosehead props Bitila Tawake and Loraini Senivutu, while Keleni Marawa and Isabella Koi will rotate at hooker.

The tighthead prop duties will be handled by Vika Matarugu, Tiana Robanakavu, and Anasimeci Korovata. In the second row, Asinate Serevi, Fuga Ofakimalino, and Mereoni Nakesa will provide power and stability at lock.

The back row features Nunia Daunimola at blindside flanker, partnering with Alfreda Fisher at openside flanker, while Karalaini Naisewa will take charge at number eight.

The halfback pairing sees Kadavu duo Evivi Senikarivi and Kolora Lomani directing play, with Salanieta Kinita, Luisa Tisolo, and Setaita Railumu sharing flyhalf duties.

In the midfield, Josivini Naihamu will pair up with Aloesi Nakoci, while returning Drua player Vitalina Naikore and Merewairita Neivosa will provide speed and finishing power on the wings. Both fullbacks, Repeka Tove and Imeri Nai, will feature in this trial match.

