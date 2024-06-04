Drua regroups for quarterfinal

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is ready for the next challenge in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says they’ve learned a lot from their experience in the quarterfinal last year.

Derenalagi says they have a fair idea of what to expect in that level of competition.

Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi

He also addresses the need to believe in themselves despite failing to record an away win.

“We have been working as a team, as players on how we can win away games. We have been working hard on that. Despite not winning it and not getting the desired results, we have been regrouping and refocusing.”

Derenalagi says they’re ready to get it right this time when they meet the Blues this weekend.

The two sides will clash at 7.05pm this Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.