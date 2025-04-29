Drua no longer in the hunt

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua is out of the top six Super Rugby Pacific race even with four rounds remaining.

Our side is at the bottom of the competition standings with 11 points.

Head coach Glen Jackson says it’s been a disappointing few weeks for them but they’ll host three successive games which would have been good if it was earlier in the season.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve had a disruptive few weeks so now to have three home games, a bit of a run of home games is something we’ve never had which would have been good if we were still in the hunt but we’re not now.”

Jackson says they now have to prepare well and give something back to their fans as they host the Reds this weekend followed by the Blues in Suva next week then the Force in Lautoka the following week.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Reds at 2:05pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before the Vodafone Fijiana 15s play Australia at 5pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.