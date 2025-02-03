Drua focus on set pieces ahead of season opener

Mesake Vocevoce

With the new season fast approaching, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Young gun Mesake Vocevoce has pointed out that while the team is in strong shape, there are specific areas that need fine-tuning.

Set pieces, in particular, will be a major focus as they gear up for their opening match.

“We need to work on our set pieces, especially on the start, on the line of scrims, just on our individual roles, just need to work on it and move forward to the next step”

On the injury front, there is good news for Drua fans: Players are recovering well from previous setbacks.

The Fijian Drua will kick off their 2025 season against the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 15th of this month and the match will air live on FBC Sports.