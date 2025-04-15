Drua calls on 16th player for match against Waratahs

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is sending out a passionate call to their loyal supporters to stand behind them this weekend as they face another crucial clash in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Head coach Glen Jackson admits the journey hasn’t been easy and that now more than ever, they need their fans’ support.

With a string of tough results and four straight losses since March, the pressure to perform is growing.

But despite the setbacks, Jackson remains steadfast in their mission, noting that the Drua will continue to show up, fight hard, and leave everything on the field.

“We want to put out a performance for our fans and we want them to understand why we’re doing this and how much we love it. It’s not only for our fans but for the boys as well, and we got to keep it positive even as results haven’t been gone our way this year.”

He says the boys will be going all out again this week, and will do the same this weekend when they face the Waratahs.

The Drua will play the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 2.05pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.





