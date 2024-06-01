Drua calls for support from their 16th man

Fans at Churchill Park [File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is calling out to fans and supporters to turn up in numbers as they face the Melbourne Rebels in their must-win match at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Drua, who are now in ninth place on the standings, are urging their 16th man to back the team as this is a very crucial outing for them.

Byrne says they will do what they do best at home.

“We would love to see you there. Rest assured our players know what is on the line this weekend. You come along and watch us in Lautoka, and the players will show you.”

Byrne emphasizes that they would really love to hear the cheers and the singing from the stands.

Drua will face the Rebels at 2.05pm at Churchill Park. You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.