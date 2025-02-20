Drua aim to break away game curse

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua are looking to turn the tide on their poor away record, a challenge that has plagued them in past seasons.

Head coach Glen Jackson is pushing his squad to embrace the pressure of playing away from home and find ways to perform without the energy of their home crowd.

With several national reps in the team who have succeeded in international competitions, he believes the team has the experience needed to make a breakthrough.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, well, I sort of put it on our boys that there’s not a whole lot of talk around our room around away games. I know it’s something on our shoulders, and we’ve got to shrug it off. Once we shrug it off and get a good away win, then I think in terms of our club, we’ll move forward.”

He emphasized that the players need to build their own momentum and prepare mentally and physically for the travel demands.

While the Drua’s home support is unmatched, Jackson wants his squad to channel their international experience and approach away games with the same winning mentality.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces the Hurricanes in their first away game of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this Saturday at 3.35 pm.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link