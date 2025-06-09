Drua 9th on standing after round 1

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua sit ninth on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder after the opening round of competition.

This follows their 40-26 loss to Moana Pasifika in Lautoka over the weekend, leaving the Drua with a points differential of minus 14.

They side finished 10th out of 11 teams last season and will be looking to climb the standings early this year.

Meanwhile, the ACT Brumbies currently lead the table, with the NSW Waratahs in second and Moana Pasifika in third.

The Chiefs, Highlanders and Crusaders occupy fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The Blues are seventh, while the Hurricanes sit eighth with a game yet to be played.

The Queensland Reds are 10th and the Western Force remain at the bottom of the standings.

Fijian Drua now turn their focus to a tough away clash against the Waratahs in Sydney this week as they chase their first win of the season.

Drua and Waratahs will clash on Friday at 8.35 and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

