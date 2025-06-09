Different role same passion for Nadolo

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Professional players and coaches always have a checklist, which may change as their careers progress.

This rings true for Nemani Nadolo, who has a different checklist now when he is off the field.

The passion for the job is something that drives Nadolo now as he’s playing a different role.

However, despite the challenges, the Namatakula man is enjoying life with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Nadolo and Manasa Matele, have one thing in common, this is both their first season with the club but one thing stands out.

Fijian Drua now turn their focus to a tough away clash against the Waratahs in Sydney this week as they chase their first win of the season.

Drua and Waratahs will clash on Friday at 8.35 and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

The Drua will be back at home next weekend for their round three clash.

