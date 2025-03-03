Coach impressed with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says he was impressed with the performance of substitutes coming off the bench against the Waratahs over the weekend.

He says he is especially pleased with fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

Ravula, one of the youngest players in the squad, made a huge impact in the second half with his impressive kicking skills.

Jackson says he was happy with the youngster, who checked all the boxes in terms of what he wanted him to do on the field.

“Izzy is a very good player, very good teen and I thought he came on and made a massive impact in the position we wanted. We wanted to get the ball a bit wider than we had been so he came on and understood that and obviously two wingers in, good play out of it. I thought his impact was extremely good.”

Ravula now sits just two points behind Teti Tela with 124 and is expected to surpass this in their next match.

The Drua will face the Chiefs next at 3:35 pm on Saturday, March 8 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

