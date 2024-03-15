Stung into action, Alcaraz flees the bees at Indian Wells

[Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz said he surprised himself by staying focused despite being stung on the forehead at Indian Wells this morning after the Spaniard’s quarter-final against Alexander Zverev was interrupted by a swarm of bees.

The world number two was serving in the third game of the match when the bees descended upon him. The 20-year-old tried swatting them away with his racket but eventually ran for cover after being stung.

Alcaraz, who emerged with a 6-3 6-1 victory to keep his title defence on track, said the bees were all over him.

“I saw some bees around but I thought it was just a few of them, just not too many,” he told reporters.

“But I saw the sky and there was thousands flying, stuck in my hair, going to me. It was crazy. I tried to stay away from them, but it was impossible.”

Play resumed after an hour and 48 minutes, during which a beekeeper was called to control the situation.