Sports to help youths battle issues

One of the main objectives of hosting the Central Community Games is to help address issues youths in our community currently face.

Fiji Sports Commission Development Officer Eastern Saula Koroi says sports is one of the biggest tools for combating issues and creating awareness in the country.

Koroi is adamant that hosting more tournaments will positively impact youths facing various challenges.

Another objective the tournament hopes to achieve is to bridge the relationship between youths and the Fiji Police Force.

“So like we’re using sports as a tool in many ways like tackling drugs, and other issues occurring now. This is what we’re using these games for. We encourage communities to strengthen their bonds through sports in their community.”

The three-day tournament currently underway at Sports City in Laucala Bay, Suva features netball, rugby and volleyball and is open to the public.