Sports a financially rewarding career: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Sports have become a more financially rewarding career, providing many individuals with a stable income.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Saukuru notes the changing nature of sports over the years, highlighting how athletes now depend on it as a significant source of earnings, marking a shift from its previous image.

“People who are just thinking that sports are just an enjoyment for the afternoon when you come out of school or work now have become very expensive and very highly paid.”

Saukuru adds that while they have sports development in rural areas, the ministry hopes this year will bring about a lot of exciting things.

He emphasizes the importance of this approach in showcasing the untapped potential among the youth and providing them with opportunities to potentially earn a living through sports in the future.