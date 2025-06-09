Singh strikes back for Haider

Junior Binnu Singh is stepping into the ring not just to fight, but to avenge his fallen friend and brother, Ubayd Haider.

Singh is set to face Runqi Zhou in the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title fight next month.

Australian-based boxer Runqi Zhou last fought in Fiji in October 2024 against the late Ubayd Haider, a bout that drew huge public backlash due to an incident that occurred during the period.

Singh says that he answered Zhou’s challenge, stating he is fighting not only to prove himself but also to defeat the man who last faced Haider.

“Runqi Zhou came and fought in Fiji before, he fought my brother Haider and won. That’s the reason I want to fight him and take the revenge.”

The young boxer has been training diligently with Canadian coach Bobby Mason and is determined to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance for the fans.

For Runqi, stepping into the arena will undoubtedly be a challenge, given the public criticism he faced last year.

Fijian boxing fans had accused Zhou of drug use during his fight with Haider, leading to public questioning of both the promoter and the Boxing Commission of Fiji regarding proper drug testing and a review of his win.

Kings boxing promotions will host this bout along with 10 others at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on July 19th.

