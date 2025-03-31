Singapore pool winners advance directly to semis

The HSBC Singapore 7s tournament this week will feature a modified format, with 12 teams divided into four pools of three.

Each pool winner will advance directly to the semifinals without playing the quarterfinals.

The Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team faces a challenging draw, placed alongside New Zealand and the USA.

Pool A features current series leaders and Hong Kong 7s champions Argentina, along with Great Britain and South Africa.

Pool B will see France, Ireland and Kenya, while Australia, Spain, and Uruguay make up Pool C.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team has been drawn into Pool D, where they will compete against France and Ireland.

In the other women’s pools, series leaders New Zealand are in Pool A with Brazil and China.

Pool B consists of Australia, Japan, and Spain, and Pool C comprises Canada, the USA, and Great Britain.

The Singapore 7s tournament is scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday.

