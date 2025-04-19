Silktails make history over unbeaten Storm

Source: KaiViti Silktails / Facebook

After a winless debut season last year, the Kaiviti Silktails have etched their names in the history books in just their second year of the Jersey Flegg Cup—securing their first-ever away victory with a stunning 34-26 triumph over the previously unbeaten Melbourne Storm this afternoon.

Though the Storm were first to strike, the Silktails responded with heart and hunger, storming back into the contest and dominating with intensity, discipline and an unshakable sense of purpose.

Displaying a level of confidence and cohesion that reflected their growth, the Silktails looked like a transformed outfit—capitalising on every opportunity and asserting their presence in every play.

Their discipline and teamwork were simply outstanding, leaving the home side unable to mount a response.

Bale Vetaukula scored a hattrick, Akuila Qoro managed a double and Iowani Mainalovo also contributed to the scoreboard.

This momentous win marks a historic milestone for the Silktails, proof of their determination, resilience and belief in the journey they’ve embarked on.

The Silktails meet Sydney Roosters next Saturday.

