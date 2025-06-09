Short break for Weightlifting Fiji before 2026 season

[Photo: FILE]

Members of the Weightlifting Fiji squad will only rest for a single day before resuming preparations for the 2026 season.

Coach Henry Elder says the team will hold their final training session of the year on December 31, before restarting preparations on January 2.

Elder says the side has set clear goals for the upcoming season and is fully committed to achieving them.

Article continues after advertisement

With a packed calendar next year that includes key competitions such as the World Championships, Oceania Championships and the Commonwealth Games, Elder says his athletes will need to be at their peak well ahead of these events.

“Well people keep on coming, and we don’t turn them down. So we’ve had a quite a few people join and we are very excited about the performances today, and I can say that from here on we will continue to rise and perform.”

Elder also welcomed a number of new athletes into the national training squad, and called on others interested in the sport to come forward and join.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.