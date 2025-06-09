SGS edge MGM in gripping U15 Deans final

Suva Grammar School’s Under-15 side held their nerve in a tense finish to overcome Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School 27-24 and claim the U15 Deans Championship title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The clash lived up to its billing as one of the anticipated finals of the day, with both sides showcasing skill, grit and relentless determination.

From the outset, MGM matched the Cubs stride for stride, refusing to be intimidated and turning the contest into a battle.

Grammar managed to build a slender 14-12 advantage at halftime, but the scoreboard did little to reflect how fiercely contested the opening half had been.

MGM’s forwards were uncompromising at the breakdown, while their backs asked constant questions of the SGS defence.

The second spell saw MGM storm back, their ball carriers bending the Grammar line and forcing errors under pressure.

For long stretches, it looked as though the Lautoka-based side might pull off a famous upset, keeping SGS camped inside their own half.

But the Cubs showed the hallmark of champions — resilience under fire.

They absorbed the pressure and struck back when it mattered most, taking their chances with clinical precision.

A late surge allowed them to stretch their lead and eventually close out the match 27-24, despite MGM’s desperate fightback in the dying minutes.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

