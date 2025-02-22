Yellow cards cost Fijiana 7s in Vancouver opener

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side suffered a frustrating 19-14 loss to Japan in their opening match of the Vancouver 7s today.

Despite a dominant start, two yellow cards in the second half ultimately proved costly for the Fijians.

Fiji came out strong, with Lavena Cavuru with her impressive footwork to score under the posts, giving Fiji an early lead.

Article continues after advertisement

A series of well-executed passes and offloads then allowed Cavuru to grab her second try, extending Fiji’s advantage to 14-0.

The Fijians carried this comfortable lead into halftime.

However, the second half saw a dramatic shift in momentum.

Reapi Ulunisau received a yellow card in the 5th minute, forcing Fiji to play a player down.

Japan capitalized on the numerical advantage, scoring in the corner.

Adding to Fiji’s woes, Fijian defender Sera Bolatini then received a yellow card for a high tackle while attempting to regain possession, further reducing the Fijiana to just five players.

Japan exploited their two-player advantage, scoring two more tries to take the lead 19-14, a score they held until the final whistle.