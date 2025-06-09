Women’s sevens pools set for Coral Coast showdown

[File Photo]

The stage is set for another thrilling weekend of women’s rugby as the official pool draw for the 2026 Shangri-La Yanuca Island Women’s Division at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has been confirmed.

Ten elite teams from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, and China will compete in two fiercely contested pools, promising fast-paced, high-intensity sevens action from the first whistle.

Reigning champions Fijiana 7s and world-class New Zealand Women’s 7s lead Pool WA and Pool WB respectively, with top club and international sides rounding out the line-up.

Organizers say this is without question the strongest women’s field they’ve assembled andans can expect fearless, physical rugby in every match and every point will count.

The inclusion of two Chinese teams, along with strong Australian and Fijian sides, adds international depth and ensures the competition will be a true test of skill, speed, and strategy.

Free entry will continue for Fijian fans, with matches staged at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Full schedules and broadcast details will be announced soon.

The Coral Coast 7s will start on the 15th to the 17th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

