Village Boys out to impress

As the Village Boys Under-20 7s side prepares to make their debut at the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s next week, they are keeping in mind to impress local and overseas-based scouts.

Like most rugby clubs around Fiji, securing an overseas contract is the main goal.

This is also the same for the Village Boys side, as the Coral Coast 7s will be the perfect place to display their skills and talent.

Team Trainer Ratu Beniamino says the dream of playing professional rugby and being able to support their loved ones is what drives the players to put in the hard yards day in and day out.

For many of their players, playing professional rugby is the only solution to help improve the livelihood of their loved ones and themselves.

“Most of the boys come to the club with hopes, hopes of securing a contract and travelling the world. This is one of the driving factors behind the boys showing up every day to train, it’s all in pursuit for a career in 7s rugby so we can help our loved ones.”

Looking at the Coral Coast 7s, they are aware of the challenges ahead and are ready to take them head-on.

The three-day tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next week from Thursday to Saturday and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.