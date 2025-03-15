Vacalea makes Nawaka 7s quarterfinals

[Photo Credit: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s]
Unknown Vacalea Young Boys from Nakasaleka in Kadavu is the only outsider that’ll feature in the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s quarterfinals.
The rest of the quarterfinalists are local 7s giants, with some prominent reps playing for them compared to Vacalea.
The minnows defeated Nasesevia Blues 5-nil in the second elimination round.
Vacalea will play their neighbours from Kadavu, Lavidi Bothers in the third Cup quarterfinal.
Looking at other quarterfinals, Devo Babas play Tabadamu, TEMC Warriors take on Wardens Gold and Westfield Tigers meet Police Blue.
You can watch the Nawaka 7s action live and exclusive on FBC 2.
ELIMINATION RESULTS
Devo Babas 19-10 St Gabriel Nakavika
Sesame Brothers 5-19 Tabadamu
TEMC Warriors 19-17 FSC Grassroots Rugby
Brothers 7-12 Wardens Gold
Lavidi 7 -0 Nakavu
Vacalea 5-0 Nasesevia Blues
Yaro Chiefs 7-14 Westfield Tigers
Police Blue 21-0 Vanuavou Brothers
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.