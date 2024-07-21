Tuwai promised team he will make it

If someone would’ve asked Jerry Tuwai seven months ago if he was going to make it to a third Olympic Games, the answer would be, yes.

Earlier this year the double Olympic gold medalist was dropped by the then coach Ben Gollings and was told to prove himself.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Paris today, Tuwai said he assured his teammates not to worry.

Despite being out of action for a few tournaments, Tuwai says he was sure he would be in Paris with the national team.

“I always told my boys even though I was not part of the team in the past few tournaments, they always call me and to come back and I always promise them that I will be there and I’ve never doubted that I would come and play and I believe in my God that I definitely will come to play in my third Olympics’.

Early this morning the national side had their first training run in Paris after spending a week in Libourne and Tuwai looked sharp.

All 16 teams are using four grounds about 8km away from the Games Village and Fiji, Argentina and Australia were using them at the same time this morning.

Team Fiji Men’s 7s and Australia travelled in the same bus from the village to the training facility.