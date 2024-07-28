Tuwai and Kolinisau apologize for loss

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji 7s captain, Jerry Tuwai has apologized to the people of Fiji for their loss in the Paris Olympics final over France this morning.

Fiji was defeated 28-7 by France and have settled for the silver medal.

In a press conference after the match this morning, Tuwai acknowledged the strong French side.

He has also thanked everyone for their support in the last 3 years.

“I just think I came back home for the support and the prayers. We apologies for just as coach said, for helping us up to a very good France side. They deserve it and yeah, I thank you very much for the support through the years. And we’ll see you back home.”



Head coach Osea Kolinisau also shared the same sentiments, saying that they couldn’t defend their legacy.

“To the people back home, we’re sorry we couldn’t defend the legacy. We fell short on this effort, but me and the boys, we promised that we’ll work hard when the next Olympics comes around, whoever is in, whether the boys are in or whoever I may be or Jerry may be, you will come hunting again.”

Joseva Talacolo scored the lone try by Fiji in the final after a brilliant break by Josaia Wini.

Meanwhile, South Africa won the bronze medal.